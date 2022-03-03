Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.