Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mar 3rd, 2022

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YAMCY stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Yamaha (Get Rating)

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

