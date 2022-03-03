Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
YAMCY stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.
