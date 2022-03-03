Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $2.92 on Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006909 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $250.34 million and approximately $31.40 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.09 or 0.06634222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,291.49 or 1.00200599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00046978 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,848,346 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.