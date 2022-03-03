Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. 34,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,878. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yield10 Bioscience (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.