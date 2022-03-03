Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.58. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.