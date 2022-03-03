Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.84 Million

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $161.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $182.20 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $658.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $728.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.70. 46,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,850. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $935.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.65. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

