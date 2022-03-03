Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.07. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

WDFC stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.36. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.48. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $198.15 and a twelve month high of $322.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of -0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WD-40 by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.