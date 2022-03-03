Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $196.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $3,438,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

