Zacks: Analysts Expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) will post $140.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $891.38 million, with estimates ranging from $871.30 million to $907.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

BROS traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. 74,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,522,000.

About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.