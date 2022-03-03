Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.44. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $42.23 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $1,298,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 347,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

