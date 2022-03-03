Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) to announce $309.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $305.83 million to $314.30 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

CONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.45 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,766,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,818.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 399,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 378,402 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

