Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NYSE FTAI opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -91.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $82,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

