Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

GBDC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 41,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.