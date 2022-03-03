Zacks Investment Research Comments on IDEX Biometrics ASA’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.87). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%.

IDBA opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $31.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

