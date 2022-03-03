Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Sell

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

NYSE IBP traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,876. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

