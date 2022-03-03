Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Sell

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

LXFR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Luxfer stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $486.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after acquiring an additional 91,311 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

