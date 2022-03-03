Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) to Strong Sell

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seven & i (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

