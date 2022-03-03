Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) to Buy

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. IHI has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.01.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.16. IHI had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHI will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

