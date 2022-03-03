Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to “Hold”

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,501,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.