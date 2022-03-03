Zacks Investment Research Upgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to Buy

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INT. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:INT opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.11.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,754 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $16,968,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

