Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $48.62. Approximately 1,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 636,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZLAB. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company's 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

