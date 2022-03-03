Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $194.00 to $102.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zai Lab traded as low as $47.08 and last traded at $48.62. Approximately 1,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 636,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZLAB. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.71.
In related news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59.
About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
