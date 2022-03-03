Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €52.70 ($59.21) and last traded at €53.84 ($60.49). Approximately 2,142,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €59.58 ($66.94).

The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.60 and a 200 day moving average of €77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

