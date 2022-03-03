Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €52.70 ($59.21) and last traded at €53.84 ($60.49). Approximately 2,142,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €59.58 ($66.94).
The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of €65.60 and a 200 day moving average of €77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)
