Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.78 ($113.24).

Zalando stock opened at €51.82 ($58.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.60 and a 200-day moving average of €77.15. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

