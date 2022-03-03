ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.00. ZCL Composites shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 53,615 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market cap of C$305.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.00.
About ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL)
