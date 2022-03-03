Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $15,088.17 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002740 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.66 or 0.00423475 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 18,781,757 coins and its circulating supply is 17,781,757 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

