Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $415.27 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.77 and a 200-day moving average of $543.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

