Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zosano Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.
Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.
About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
