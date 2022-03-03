Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zosano Pharma has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

