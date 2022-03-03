Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $296.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $286.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $254.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after buying an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

