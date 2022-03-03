Zumiez (ZUMZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zumiez to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zumiez by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,345 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,680 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

