Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

ZUO traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 112,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Zuora by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 541,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zuora by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 462,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries.

