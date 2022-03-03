Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.02)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $91-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. 868,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. Zuora has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zuora by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,028,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after buying an additional 541,469 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 462,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,222,000 after acquiring an additional 389,153 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 100.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.