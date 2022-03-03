ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.