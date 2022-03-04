$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,104. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,398,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,551,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,714 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

