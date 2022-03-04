-$0.11 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). DHT posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.38 and a beta of -0.37. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 813,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DHT by 831.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,848 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

