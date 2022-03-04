$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $805.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

