-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genius Sports.

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

NYSE GENI opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,134,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

