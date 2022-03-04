-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of GENI opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,848 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,033 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $42,134,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

