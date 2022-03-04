-$0.23 EPS Expected for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nikola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

NKLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,535,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after buying an additional 1,616,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at about $13,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

