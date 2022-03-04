$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.19. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE ELY opened at $23.79 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 152,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

