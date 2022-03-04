$0.32 EPS Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $142.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.