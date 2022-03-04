$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.26. FVCBankcorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

FVCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $188,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,813 shares of company stock valued at $643,595. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

