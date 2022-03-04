$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.44. SPX posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. SPX has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $68.24.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.