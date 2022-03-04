$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 2,168.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

ENV opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.60 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.