$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,597 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

