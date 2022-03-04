$0.80 EPS Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.11. EQT posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,920,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,124,489. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

