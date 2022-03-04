$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.28. City reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.
CHCO stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.64. 52,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64.
City Company Profile (Get Rating)
City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.
