$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.28. City reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of City by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,271,000 after acquiring an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCO stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.64. 52,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.60. City has a 12 month low of $71.61 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

