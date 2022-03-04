1,000 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

