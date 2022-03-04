$108.60 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $108.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.38 million to $108.90 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCO. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.8% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

