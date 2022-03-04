11,530 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

