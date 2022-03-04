$126.19 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.64 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $119.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $509.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.47 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $531.15 million, with estimates ranging from $504.49 million to $557.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.